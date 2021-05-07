Guess what? Graduations are coming. Actually, one already occurred Thursday. No. Make that two.
Piedmont Tech students graduated Thursday, and it was still a bit different because of the ongoing pandemic. You might recall how last year’s graduation ceremonies were anything but traditional.
Tech’s 2020 graduates had a ceremony Thursday night at the Medford Family Event Center, just a few hours after the spring 2021 graduates did the same.
Social-distancing precautions were kept in place, which meant family members could not attend. The parking lot outside might have looked more like a football tailgating as some family members were expected to gather there during the ceremonies.
Lander University is taking a similar course of action. Its 377 grads will be divided into three groups to limit the number of people in Finis Horne Arena.
Masks will still be required, temperatures will be checked before people can enter and social distancing will be enforced.
And before too long, our area high schools will have graduation ceremonies taking place.
We want to extend a thumbs up to the graduates, certainly, but also to graduation ceremony organizers who are yet navigating their way through the murky waters as we remain, more than a year later, in pandemic mode.
If you’ve been observant while driving here and there you have noticed plenty of “now hiring” signs, especially at various eateries.
It’s a problem of pandemic proportions because, well, because the pandemic is indirectly responsible as restaurants closed and then as stimulus and unemployment dollars made it more lucrative to stay home and not bag burgers and fries or serve meals.
But a thumbs up goes to the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce for not only hosting a job fair in the coming days, but also for putting together a pre-fair meeting with restaurateurs to get them on board and get their help in promoting the event that will wind up helping them.
That meeting is 8 a.m. Monday at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center, 601 E. Northside Drive, Greenwood. Restaurant representatives interested in the job fair are encouraged to attend, and to call Barbara Ann Heegan, Chamber CEO, at 864-854-4851 for details.