It might seem like a recorded tape loop Friday after Friday, but some things simply bear repeating.
One, straight out the gate, is to issue a thumbs up again to those on the front lines during the pandemic. And there are plenty of them: hospital nurses and doctors, EMTs, nursing home staff, law enforcement are but some that immediately come to mind.
We also want to extend a thumbs up to those whose jobs put them in the line of fire for contact with COVID-19 but continue to work, either because they have little choice or simply yet want to. You can no doubt think of some, such as the cashiers, bank tellers, service technicians and more. We just hope they are doing so safely and are afforded the appropriate tools to do their jobs safely.
This is a good opportunity to again thank subscribers and non-subscribers alike who have shared not only words of support, but dollars of support through their contributions to our COVID-19 coverage.
To be clear, your tax-deductible donation, which can be made here givebutter.com/ijcovid19fund, only supports our newsroom’s ongoing coronavirus reporting efforts during a time when advertising revenue, our real bread and butter for maintaining staff and paying the bills, has fallen way off.
We know we are not alone in this plight, but please consider what it would be like if the end result were that the paper had to significantly scale back staff on a permanent basis because of the pandemic. Think of what would not be covered. And we’re talking about more than the feel-good news stories. Everything — features, sports coverage, government reporting and so much more would go by the wayside.
Where would you turn to learn how your tax dollars are being spent? What elected officials are doing to or for you? Most of you don’t attend those meetings. You have your lives to live and you have come to expect this 101-year-old daily and professional news outlet to keep you up to speed. Sure, we also rely on your news tips from time to time, but we serve as your government watchdog.
Well, enough about that for now. Just know we appreciate the kind words many of you have shared via phone calls, notes, letters, email and in the comments you attach when making a donation. It does reinvigorate our sense of purpose and belief in what we do.