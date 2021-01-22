Well, dang. Looks like all the chatter about there being no flu cases because the truth was cloaked (flu cases are just being called COVID cases as part of the big lie) has hit something of a wall.
Of course, you’d yet have to believe the so-called medical experts, but they’re saying the lack of flu cases and other respiratory illnesses can be attributed to the majority of people taking proper precautions to avoid the ongoing pandemic. In short, masks, hand washing and social distancing are working to ward off the flu, which they also say is far less contagious than COVID-19.
Darn if that didn’t already strike us as logical too. A big ole thumbs up, then, to those of you who have done your part to not only mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but also the spread of flu. Hey, maybe we should keep our designer masks handy even after COVID seems to have gone away. Maybe a flu vaccine, coupled with masks during the height of the season, would be sensible.
Community Initiatives, a big ole thumbs up to putting your Safe Haven afterschool program to work in the pandemic-forced world of virtual learning. With the education process greatly strained under the mix of virtual, in-person and hybrid plans, what you are doing and continue to do is great. Offering tutoring in a virtual setting serves the community well.
Two of these tutors admit they were a little scared of teaching children they had never met via computer screen. Now, they say they are grateful for the experience. Plus, their students are doing well in school.
Anyone interested in tutoring for their child should contact Tiara Brown, youth and volunteer coordinator, at 864-223-7472 or help@myci.us
Well, we suppose we can and should add one more thumbs up. This one goes out to all who remained calm, resolute, polite and above the fray in the days leading up to the inauguration of President Biden.
If you were among those who went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 in a show of support for then-President Donald Trump, that’s fine. But if you went and participated in the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol, shame on you.