Nothing wrong with early blooms to kick off Greenwood County’s excellent and long-running South Carolina Festival of Flowers — which typically runs throughout the month of June with a variety of events and activities.
The festival’s 54th year officially got underway Wednesday with the mainstay Ladies Luncheon, and while it wasn’t Chick-fil-A being served up, those in attendance were treated to words from the chain’s founders’ daughter, Trudy Cathy White.
If you haven’t noticed yet, another sign that it’s festival time is the rolling out of the topiaries, an annual treat that beautifies Greenwood’s city central from spring into summer, and has been a longtime signature piece for the S.C. Festival of Flowers.
How can that not be a huge thumbs up? Maybe even a with a handful of flowers. If we could.
It’s graduation time, but this time it’s a different class of students we want to give a thumbs up to. It’s a relatively small class, perhaps, but Greenwood County’s 10 new firefighting recruits deserve some recognition as well.
Additionally, the path they took to get there is worthy of a thumbs up. It is a path of collaboration, and one that is proving effective.
As reported earlier this week, people who wanted to become firefighters would share their interest with a particular station. Then the fire service would try to schedule a training class through the fire academy, which would work, provided a minimum number of students lined up for the class.
To remedy that, Hodges and Northwest stations in Greenwood teamed with Abbeville County firefighters and developed a new system that organized a condensed series of classes into their own fire school, then sought out recruits to sign up. That is a great response among first responders.
Speaking of collaboration, a thumbs up to all involved in getting the senior nutrition voucher program back on track in Greenwood County.
A little bit of a snafu nixed the program, but only temporarily.
When made aware of the problem, cool heads prevailed. Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell, Greenwood Council Chairman Steve Brown and state Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell got together with the state Department of Social Services and in short order, all was remedied.
Guess you could say that such collaboration is — er — food for thought on dealing with any number of issues.