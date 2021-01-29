A big thumbs up to the Greenwood Police Department, along with others who helped collect canned goods during the annual food drive that is a friendly competition between Greenwood City and Greenwood County in an effort to stock the shelves of agencies that feed our most needy residents.
This was the final time County Councilwoman Edith Childs led the effort and she has gone out in a blaze of glory. Childs typically pushes for 10,000 pounds of food, but this year she got her fill and then some as nearly 25,000 pounds was collected, stacked and loaded for distribution to the Food Bank of Greenwood County, Greater Greenwood United Ministry and Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Excellent effort during a most needy time. And again, thank you and thumbs up to Edith Childs for spearheading this food drive for many years. We are curious to know who will now take charge and be the one to bestow the much-coveted Can of Corn Trophy in 2022 and beyond. As a runner and running coach, we think Councilman Robbie Templeton is perfect for the job. Heck, he could even pit the Clemson and USofC Greenwood clubs against each other. For a good cause, of course.
Once again, we’d like to give a thumbs up to businesses, school systems and the like that are being transparent in reporting positive cases of COVID-19.
It’s a dicey situation, certainly, as being forthcoming with such information can, especially for a business, be a deterrent for customers who might otherwise visit. But most businesses are taking the proper steps. In the recent case of Wings 101 in Abbeville, for example, the store went public and shut down for a while.
Still, we believe transparency is the best step to take. It breeds trust and even a bit of loyalty.
And this last thumbs up has really gone to the dogs. And the cats.
Well, actually it’s to the Humane Society of Greenwood for being honored as No Kill South Carolina’s shelter of the year for 2020.
It is HSOG’s policies and practices to provide the best possible chance the dogs and cats that come to them can find loving homes that resulted in the recognition.
“We want to provide a quality of life that keeps them adoptable, so we can find them forever homes,” said Constance Mawyer, HSOG’s interim executive director said for a story published Wednesday. “The collaboration between shelters that we establish through No Kill S.C., that’s a life-saving strategy.”
Well done, HSOG staff. Well done.