Hold your heads high, ladies!
This week, the Lander University women’s Bearcats basketball team was the Lakelands’ team. What an amazing feat to have not only made it into the Elite Eight, but also the Final Four.
And while Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio proved to be the end of the road on a journey to a national championship, there is no question that they gave their very best and have every right and reason to be proud of their accomplishments. There’s no question, either, that all of the Lakelands should join in celebrating what coach Kevin Pederson and his team did. Pederson has proven to be a stellar coach year after year in leading the Bearcats teams he has coached.
Pederson is in his 16th year as head coach of the Bearcats. He’s fortunate that it appears the full squad will be returning for another season. We hope that means Pederson will also stay on board, with plans to lead the women’s team not only to the Final Four, but to a national championship. We bet he and the team will be up to the challenge.
Welcome back to Greenwood, Bearcats. You make us all proud. You deserve far more than a thumbs up.
OK, we get it. There’s a need for a standardized state flag. No more of these 50 shades of indigo, right? And while we’re at it, let’s freshen up those fronds, maybe tilt that crescent that Nearly. Every. Single. State. Resident. mistakes for a slivery moon.
But now? Really? And with yet more room to consider other design suggestions?
This flag issue should flag lawmakers on the fact that there are far greater issues they should focus on. Rural internet because this whole e-learning thing isn’t a one-and-done affair or an anomaly. Snow days, rare as they are in most of the state, are a thing of the past with e-learning, so there will yet be a need to give students internet access statewide.
How about our roads, bridges and highways? Needs still exist there.
Sadly, it appears too many of our lawmakers would much rather run around with the state flag — and some yet with the battle flag too — and guns waving. Next thing you know, lawmakers will work on a state-issued and designed T-shirt: “Don’t tread on me! I’m in the dang S.C. militia!”
So yeah, that’s a thumbs down to how sad the priorities often are in Columbia, ‘neath the Statehouse dome.