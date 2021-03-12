The weather has been improving with warmer temps and sunnier skies. For now. But it’s no doubt getting folks anxious to get the heck out of the office and out of the home.
Thursday provided a good opportunity to do just that when the food trucks rolled onto Main Street’s parking strip. Sure, you’ve been able to go out to dinner now and then, but there’s something about outdoor dining along Main Street that signals a glimmer of hope that we’ll soon be able to return to fun social gatherings. Right? That’s worth a thumbs up, for sure.
Sure, we hope most folks who hit the food truck circuit practiced some social distancing around people they don’t know and wore masks as needed, but we have to admit this event at least gives us some hope that it will be safe and all will be on go as planned for our county’s two biggest festivals, S.C. Festival of Flowers and Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
One way we might all turn that hope, that wish, into a reality is to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as eligible.
Thumbs up to the semi-Royals, Meghan and Harry, for giving people such a great diversion from all things really meaningful. There’s just something about juicy gossip about royalty that trumps Hollywood’s Entertainment Tonight usual fodder.
So many people were critical of the paparazzi for doggedly chasing Princess Diana, but now are the same folks drooling over the airing of dirty laundry that really should have been confined to family discussions.
Again, however, it was a diversion for American and UK viewers alike. “Buckingham Palace: The Royal Scam” or “Buckingham Palace Unmasked.” Yeah, the second one would have been a good title for the piece during the coronavirus.
Thumbs down? You want a thumbs down in the mix? OK.
How about a thumbs down to road repairs that are not repairs at all? While we realize the state, county and city cannot make all roadway fixes as soon as they are needed, and while we realize there is a prioritization that is assigned to road work, it seems a bit wasteful to patch what are nearly sinkholes when in only a matter of weeks they return.
Take a ride on Grace Street not far from Greenwood’s Uptown and in its historic district, where the attractive old-fashioned signs read “Old Greenwood Village,” and you’ll know of what we write.
It’s historic, all right, because it feels like you’re driving on cobblestone. But the sinkhole just off Cothran Avenue that is growing close to where the fancy new traffic light pole was placed at Grace and Reynolds Avenue, is getting scary. It looks about ready to gobble up a small car. Surely DOT, you can do better than that. Maybe Grace should be closed to truck traffic?
Speaking of Grace Street, looks like the plan is to wait until a tree falls on a vehicle again before anyone will trim back some rather large limbs extending over the roadway. With any luck, power lines will hold up whatever falls, but that’s doubtful. Seems there’s been a sufficiency of wind and rain to cause someone to say it’s time for a haircut along that roadway.
We’re just spitballing here.