We’re about as ready as any of you to get back into the swing of things, but that would not include having various hospital apparatus swinging from the walls and attached to us.
Frankly, the increased number of COVID-19 positive cases has us more than a little concerned. Add to the mix that some events are lining up to take place in the coming weeks — the in-person ones, not the virtual — and we have to wonder if these won’t cause a spike in numbers again.
If every precaution is being deployed and those attending these events are adhering to the current health guidelines, that’s good. Still a concern, but good. But we know how some people are and we know that some business owners are going to be disinclined to kick someone out of their business for not wearing a mask. And therein lies the problem and the potential for the unnecessary spread of the coronavirus.
We’ll have to point the thumbs sideways on this one.
In-person school, e-learning, split schedules. It’s mind-boggling and mind-numbing, and we fully understand that people’s passions run deep. Many want their kids in the classrooms five days a week and likely just as many are good with distance learning.
School boards and administrators have their hands full with this situation during the pandemic and, really, they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t. It’s hard to second guess their decisions, but we’ll give a thumbs up to all for trying to make the best possible decisions. We know they are trying to balance the need to learn with the need to protect students and teachers. In-person learning could result in a loss of teachers on the job and students out for virtual learning anyway if they should test positive. That is, providing parents are honest about their children’s test results. We don’t envy their situation.
Hey, it was our idea so of course we’ll give it a thumbs up. But we do hope a number of you thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated the silent nights and days when we sought to soothe everyone’s nerves by posting our stories but not commentary on said stories. It was like a cleansing, a bath in Epson salts, a massage. Heck, it was heavenly.