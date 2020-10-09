As this is being written, concerns grow that tropical weather aiming for the Gulf Coast will head this way and put a real damper on things for the weekend, right as a few events are slated to launch and at a time when people really could use a break and feel the goodness fall often brings.
While we hope the rains don’t result in all-out cancellations, we do hope that people will safely participate in some of the offerings, such as the fall festival in Ware Shoals this weekend. It’s too soon to get a hold on the forecast for the following weekend when Abbeville’s Hogs & Hens makes its return, but again, participate safely and sensibly. We all need to do our part to try to ensure we avoid a spike in the pandemic numbers.
If you’re one of those who’s playing it safe, no matter what you do or who you’re with, then a thumb points skyward for you.
And now we turn our attention once again to you, our readers.
So many of you sent emails, stopped us in church to comment and called to, in essence, give us your own thumbs up for the debut of the Index-Journal Weekender. We truly do appreciate that.
Even though we are in the news business, where change is constant, we know change can be difficult to accept or adjust to. Trust us. Even though we were busy making plans to bid adieu to a weekly Sunday paper in exchange for the Weekender, it’s been an adjustment for us too. We freely admit our rhythm has been thrown off a bit, but we are confident the change — necessitated by the changing newspaper landscape and the pandemic’s long-term impact — is and will yet be good.
We do appreciate you for adjusting along with us. We’d like to hear more from you. We don’t know what we can deliver on, so no promises here, but tell us what you would like to see, whether in the Weekender or the relaunch of our Monday print newspaper.
Thanks again, and remember we’ll be dropping in early tomorrow morning to spend the weekend with you.