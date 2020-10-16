Just remember, you can bathe more than once.
Say what?
Well, you know we are rounding the corner to Nov. 3 and elections can and often do get downright nasty, and as you wade into or, perhaps more likely, get pulled into the quagmire, more frequent bathing might be in order.
That said, however, we do want to give a thumbs up to the many readers who took the time to write and send elections-related letters to the editor.
We gave you a deadline, you adhered to it. We gave you instructions to be civil and not write nasty sound bite letters and you complied.
Honestly, we are rather impressed with the number of letters sent our way. In this day and age when just about everyone simply wants to pop off on social media, it’s refreshing to see people willing to write a thoughtful piece and put their name to it.
This is a good time to remind readers that you don’t have to wait until elections roll around to write a letter to the editor. Again, given the vitriol we’ve seen tossed on social media — certainly on our own Facebook page — published letters can really be more effective. Sure, you cannot use some of the coarse and uncouth language people seem to enjoy bandying about on Facebook, but that’s really the point.
Letters provide a platform to express a view. Thoughtfully. What’s that saying? You can attract more flies with honey than vinegar? Yeah, that’s the one. Instead of a shouting match in the ether world, consider a letter as a means of conveying your thoughts on just about any topic or current event.
Another expansion will soon be in the books for Greenwood County, and that’s worth a thumbs up.
Interesting enough, while a number of manufacturers — especially in the world of makeup — advertise their products are not tested on animals, that’s not the case here. But that’s OK.
Diana Pet Food is expanding to the tune of $1.6 million to build a cattery. Like many, we wondered what the heck a cattery was. So we asked. Really, it’s obvious. The company is building a new and larger facility for the cats that will get to taste test the pet food flavoring Diana is producing.
Imagine the eyebrows that would have been raised had the company announced it was building a cat house. We are all for economic growth and development, but a cat house might take us down a path we don’t want to go.
These felines really do get the royal treatment. How’d you like to be housed in a $1.6 million facility with plenty of room for fun, play, sleep and treats?