Closer to home, in Abbeville, a school board has spent large sums of money a great deal of time studying its options for — finally — facing the fact that schools are in disrepair. Whether to consolidate two high schools into one and forge ahead with needed renovations might not result in one easy answer, the district has dragged this issue on far too long, and with no real results.
Meanwhile, in Columbia, state senators are spending a great deal of time and wasting money (their salaries) by dragging their feet on addressing statewide education issues, such as teacher pay, scholarships and certification fees — issues that are certainly not new to lawmakers and are in a can that has been kicked down the road for so long that if they were actually on a road they’d likely be three or more states away.
We give that two thumbs down and would like to offer a kick ourselves. But not in the can. Do. Something. Please.
Our state treasury nearly always seems to be in need of dollars. Seems the state should find a way to improve its collection of delinquent taxes as a means of keeping the coffers filled.
The Department of Revenue’s tally reached $119 million. And that’s just the folks who made DOR’s list of those who owe anywhere from $94,373 to roughly $2.8 million.
If you missed it, we ran a story Wednesday that listed area residents and businesses that made the list of those behind on their taxes, along with a listing of those who owe more than $1 million to the state. At what point does the state do more than produce a sort of Most Wanted list and actually seize property and bank accounts? But a thumbs down from those of us who pay our taxes to those of you who, apparently, think you can abstain.
We are seeing what might be a trend, at least in the Lakelands.
First it was McCormick County, then Greenwood District 50. Now, District 52 is giving it thought.
Reference here is, of course, regarding the move to year-round school calendars. McCormick County set the precedent and has already made the move. District 50 has signed on but delayed the new calendar until next school year. That the Ninety Six district is poised to follow suit in the 2021-22 school year might have been inevitable because a number of that district’s students also attend the Frank Russell Technology Center in District 50. That alone would not be reason enough to move to the modified calendar, but districts are making the move primarily to shore up the learning and retention gap that comes with long winter and summer breaks.
Suffice it to say that, despite the difficulty such a modification to the school calendar entails, it makes sense — and gets a thumbs up from us — that the district is heading this direction. We won’t be surprised to see it take hold throughout the Lakelands’ public schools. Of course, Abbeville County would have to actually have renovated or new schools to send students to, whether on the current schedule or year-round.