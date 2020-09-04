We’ll take the positive route on this and give a big ole thumbs up to Labor Day weekenders who will:
Wear a mask when yet laboring and when out in public.
Yet maintain the 6-foot distance rule, also while out in public.
Spend time with friends and family, but safely. How’s that? Well, if you have symptoms, then maybe it’s best you not take a chance. If you’ve been tested and the results are positive, absolutely do not take a chance of infecting friends and loved ones.
Enjoy time on the lake, but again safely. Don’t load up the pontoon with friends and family unless you’re absolutely sure they’ve been adhering to pandemic safety guidelines and you’ve already been spending other time with them. This is not the time to gather with old friends and distant family members you haven’t seen in a while. Remember, there’s the possibility someone’s a carrier and your fun gathering could turn into a disaster later on.
While on the topic of enjoying lake life, instead of rafting up at the sandbar, how about anchoring 6 feet apart and not getting too close to one another. The pandemic is still waging war and while you might have some sense of safety among friends you gather with only when at the sandbar, you might be hanging onto a false sense of safety.
Look, we know this is the big weekend so many of us look forward to and count on as the last hurrah before bidding farewell to summer. It’s been a long spring and a long summer of dealing with COVID-19. But this is no time to send off the summer with a bang when that bang could also mean our number of positive cases and deaths spike.