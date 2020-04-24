Did you rush out of the house and to every store along the bypass, Greenwood Mall and Uptown once Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his 2-week-old executive order?
No? Well, then you get a thumbs up. Now, if your answer was “yes” that doesn’t necessarily mean you get a thumbs down. The bigger question is whether you went to stores because you really needed to or simply for a change of scenery, an opportunity to get out of the house. Because you’ve never really been under strict stay-at-home orders to begin with, so there was no need to venture into crowds just because you could.
During these COVID Days, we’ve taken note of there being less traffic at times. Not everywhere, mind you, but generally speaking. And we have found that a good number of people are rediscovering the outdoors, their own neighborhoods even.
Yes, it is good that we are migrating toward the way things used to be, although some might well argue the new normal has brought about some positive changes, to include getting people outdoors more. But this return to the old normal need not move too rapidly. It’s not a good idea to forego all the precautions we’ve been advised to take.
And that’s why those retail locations are yet asked to restrict the number of shoppers allowed in at any given time, set up six-foot distancing at the checkouts and so forth. It’s also why all of us are yet asked to evaluate our wants and needs. If you need to hit the grocery store, do so. Just do it right. If you need a pair of shorts because, for some reason or another, last year’s don’t fit the same — call it the coronavirus waistline — go get some. Just do it right.
Remember, there’s a good reason the governor and education officials opted to leave the school buildings closed for the remainder of the academic year. You cannot apply physical distancing on school buses, in cafeterias, classrooms and hallways.
Loosening restrictions does not mean we are now COVID-free. Hardly. It just means we are slowly returning to our ways and days of old but with meaningful emphasis placed on maintaining our guard and our safeguards.
We’ll give you all the benefit of the doubt and extend, yet again, our safely gloved thumbs up for doing it right.