Justice has been served.
Well, actually, Justice will soon be served to the residents of the City of Greenwood. Interim Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin wanted to bring a mascot on board the police force — at no additional cost to taxpayers, mind you — to be a presence at community events and serve as an educational arm of the police department in communities and among school-aged children. The mascot was introduced on the department’s Facebook page and residents were given a chance to choose his name from among a few options, and Justice it is.
Now, it might seem a minor thing to get an officer dressed up in some cute dog outfit to go to schools, attend events and such, but it really could go a long way toward building a rapport between the department and the community it serves. Police in uniform can be intimidating, especially to children, but a cute dog with a serious message can make some progress.
This is one time when we think it’s a good thing the city’s gone to the dogs, so to speak. So yes, a thumbs up to Justice.
Some area schools have already opened up and classes have begun. More are about to do the same. The start of school for many signals life is normal on the cusp of summer’s end. But most people are probably tentative right now.
As much as they are ready to roll head-first into fall with school, football, cooler weather, leaves turning brown and falling, we yet have the novel coronavirus hanging over our heads.
Things are not normal. Not yet. And there is a reason people are a bit anxious as schools open up. College move-in days were hardly normal, with institutions rolling out strict guidelines for this process ahead of the guidelines that will be applied to classrooms, cafeterias and sports. One need only look to what happened the first week of school when the University of North Carolina opened back up and wound up with clusters of COVID-19, which resulted in an immediate return to online learning for students.
We probably should have an image of fingers crossed here, not a thumbs up. But we’ll give a thumbs up to all the administrators, teachers, support staff, students and parents — they’re in this too — who are taking the pandemic seriously and doing their absolute level best to go about returning to school safely.