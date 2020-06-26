There’s no masking it: South Carolina’s coronavirus numbers are bad and getting worse. Hospitalizations from the fast-spreading respiratory virus have nearly doubled since the earlier peak, and new infections are being tallied a thousand at a time as the rest of the country is watching. Dozens from Ohio and West Virginia who vacationed at Myrtle Beach have been sickened, and now New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — themselves former hot spots for the virus — are asking those who visit South Carolina to self-quarantine in hopes of staving off new infections in those states.
As state Epidemiologist Linda Bell succinctly put it to reporters on Wednesday, “It’s troubling.” And the cause, as anyone who steps into a public area can see, is that too few in this state are keeping their distance or donning face coverings.
Since a thumbs down is unlikely to change the behavior of those already too stubborn to follow good sense and medical advice, we’ll instead send our opposable digit skyward for those front-line health care workers who remain ever busy in the trenches as the pandemic here deepens. And while our hospitals still have capacity, let’s hope our flow of COVID-19 cases ebb before we fill too many more beds. Remember, we can slow the spread if we want. We just need to mask up — those of us who can — and stay 6 feet from others when possible.
While disease tallies continue in the wrong direction, another rate has been much more favorable within the Emerald City. More than 70% of Greennwoodians have active library cards, thanks to Prudence Taylor and her staff. That’s a testament to the library director who has spent more than four decades helping patrons access information, including the past 23 years here in Greenwood. Not wanting to be the librarian who overstays her welcome, she has decided to retire Tuesday, serving as her career’s bookend. We have to pause our thumbing through the card catalog — in part because it’s been digitized — to raise our first digit to the longtime librarian as she turns to the next chapter of her life.
If you flipped past it, take time to read the front-page story on Asher Henson. The 7-year-old didn’t think it was enough to just to feed a homeless man his family saw on Father’s Day or help him to a shelter. Instead, he decided to raise money to make “blessing bags” so he can help more who are homeless in Greenwood. And what started as a bake sale ended with digital donations from across the country, netting nearly $1,100 to help those on the streets of Greenwood. A hearty thumbs up to Asher and the whole Henson clan who worked to put others first.