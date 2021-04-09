Hey, Washington! You see what happened in Greenwood, South Carolina? You remember when you all were able to reach across the aisle and reach a compromise? Yeah, we know. It’s been a while.
Often in carrying out government matters, things come down to a simple yes or no, especially with respect to requests from Mr. and Mrs. John Q. Public. Nope, the ordinances we have in place don’t allow that. Or yep, that’s fine; it fits our current laws.
While Bobby Loggins did not get the yes votes he had hoped to get to pave the way for a pistol range he wants to build at his Guns and Ammo 123 business, Greenwood County Council did not simply shoot down his request and move on. Instead, a compromise was reached under the leadership of council’s chairman, Steve Brown, that will provide an ordinance addressing gun ranges only. A variance from the current ordinance would have opened the door to application to rifle and skeet facilities, which is not what Loggins was seeking. Instead, he is wanting to provide a facility where handgun safety training and concealed weapons permit classes could be conducted.
Here again, a simple “no” vote would have been within council’s right to cast. Instead, members agree such a facility has its merits and is willing to work on a compromise plan that will or should satisfy residents’ concerns while allowing a business to expand responsibly. And that’s thumbs-up worthy.
It’s a slam dunk. It’s a three-pointer. It’s thumbs-up material.
County Line Elite, an Abbeville-based organization, might be dealing with basketball goals these days, but its overarching goal is far simpler than a ballgame and a plan for victory on the court. CLE, operated by Jamal Washington and Dexter Baylor, is driven to improve the lives of area youths through involvement in sports, keeping them off the streets and out of trouble through a rigid but fun mentoring program.
The newspaper is often accused of only publishing negative news on its front pages, but if you missed this positive and powerful story, we suggest you revisit Tuesday’s front page. Or seek it out on our website, if you’ve already tossed Tuesday’s edition in the recycling bin. But it’s a great story of great things being done around the great Lakelands.