A big thumbs up — with a layup and slam dunk included! — to the Saluda High School Tigers on a tremendous and first state title championship game.
The unbeaten girls basketball team tarnished Silver Bluff’s record Wednesday with a 61-41 win in Aiken. The adage “there is no I in team” does yet apply, but Saluda’s Kalisha Hill deserves a great deal of credit. And it’s an even more stellar moment for her as she finishes her senior year not only leading her team to the championship, but also having been named Class 2A’s player of the year.
It’s been a tough school year for classroom learning and athletics as the ongoing and seemingly relentless COVID-19 pandemic continues, so this win no doubt bolsters the morale of everyone in Saluda’s school district.
Again, congratulations to the Tigers. Well done.
Thumbs up or thumbs down to Gov. Henry McMaster? Thumbs up or thumbs down to Greenwood City Council?
Based on comments posted on our Facebook page, we can see people are split on this one. Some with a bit more forceful language, we might add. If we could do it in print, we’d make the thumb wiggle a bit; instead, we’ll just point it due west. Not to be confused with Due West.
The coming weeks will prove interesting to watch, which is why we’re withholding judgment at this time. The governor hasn’t joined the state of Texas just yet, which declared itself fully open and fully engaged, but we appear to be getting there. Crowd and alcohol sales restrictions lifted. While setting gatherings at 250 or fewer wasn’t exactly a magic number, statistically it made sense. If 1,000 were crammed together, higher risk of more people getting the coronavirus. The lower the number, the lower the risk. You don’t have to be a scientist to know that if 251 people were under one roof it would suddenly mean everyone would get the virus.
And we’ll admit that the 11 p.m. shutoff for alcohol sales seemed somewhat arbitrary, but acknowledge it stemmed from the same line of thinking. Fewer hours of people gathered could mean fewer cases. The more they drink, the looser they get around each other. And the louder, which might mean more airborne particles? Guess so.
So what about the city’s extension of the mask mandate and how it fits with the governor’s lifting of restrictions? Again, we’ll see.
More vaccines getting into more arms is, we believe, a good thing. It’s not a cure-all, of course, and we do wish that people would simply be sensible about the whole thing by curbing their social activities, wearing masks and generally not sharing a lot of common air.
We will give a thumbs up to the governor clearing the way for more vaccines to be allocated with his declaration that phase 1b can begin Monday. This clears the way for many more people — those in the 55-and-older category, along with frontline workers and others with health issues — to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thumbs up to those who do just that, by the way.