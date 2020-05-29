When the 2019-20 academic year kicked into high gear, who would have thought the transmission would simply drop out?
No doubt that somewhat describes how Lakelands seniors felt when, during spring semester, it became apparent that they would not be returning to their classrooms, would not enjoy hanging out with each other in the hallways and cafeterias, would not participate in spring sports, would not attend prom, would not have real interaction with teachers and staff.
Instead, they were relegated to virtual classrooms, putting themselves in front of computers less for social media interaction and gaming, and more for their continued education.
So many of us — those old enough to be parents and grandparents of the 2020 graduating class — likely did not experience anything close to this in our senior year of school. Sure, there were wars and tragedies, the things that place a dark mark on each passing year, but the experience of going through their senior year amid the novel coronavirus and all it has yet entailed has had a tremendous impact on their lives. Yes, also on the lives of their parents, siblings, school teachers and officials, but this will be a lasting memory for the seniors.
And so it is only fitting that we give them a big thumbs up, not just for graduating this week and, in some cases, next month, but for their resilience, their efforts to take all of this in stride.
Of course it hasn’t been a perfect ride with none leaving the road or hitting major potholes, but for the most part they have come through. And you know what? We suspect that when all is said and done, the vast majority of our 2020 seniors will develop a certain resolve. They will come through this stronger than they might have under normal senior year standards. They very well might find they possess a core strength, a drive, a can-do attitude that will carry them well into their adult lives. A meaningful graduation, indeed.
While we’re at it, we should also give a thumbs up to the teachers, the staff and administrations of our schools — private and public — who persevered and navigated the best they could through the pandemic in an effort to ensure the school year finished as well as it could. They too were and yet are under a good bit of stress as the year wraps up and they look to what fall might mean, what fall might bring.