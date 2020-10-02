Sabrina Conner and Patricia Findley, a thumbs up to you both.
Following the unexpected death of longtime Greenwood County School District 50 board member Claude Wright, Conner and Findley have offered themselves as write-in candidates to fill the post during the Nov. 3 general election.
Given some of the grassroots elections witnessed here in recent history, we were pleasantly surprised to see not one, but two candidates step forward. Their hearts and intentions seem well-placed, too. We know too well that service on a school board can be one of the more thankless jobs, so it is heartening to see these two women wanting to serve the students, teachers, administrators and taxpayers at this level.
Thumbs are pointing up to the City and County of Greenwood, along with the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce on collaborating to provide pandemic support to area small businesses through microgrants of up to $1,500.
The chamber will oversee the program, which is not exclusive to Greenwood SC Chamber members but rather is open to any small business in the county. There is an application process and a committee that will review the applications, so there will be some oversight in where the money is disbursed.
Indeed, small businesses are the heart and soul of this and any community. It is good that such help is being made available.
We’ll wrap up with one more thumbs up.
This one goes to Deborah Parks, who has just taken the helm at Beyond Abuse, a nonprofit that serves child and adult victims of sexual assault. Parks transitioned from the United Center for Community Care, or UC3, where she was executive director for 12 years. That facility provides a one-stop location for various human services.
Parks is just getting adjusted to her new role in the nonprofit world here, but we have no doubt she will serve the agency well as she obviously recognizes the necessary services Beyond Abuse does in Greenwood and other surrounding counties.