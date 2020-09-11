Anyone who was in middle school or older on this day in 2001 no doubt knows too well the significance of this day, 9/11, when America was attacked on its own soil.
While the terrorist attack that played out that morning in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., cannot be compared with the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 in apples to apples fashion, it is perhaps mind-boggling to consider the difference in the death toll. True, 9/11 was but minutes in the offing compared to the pandemic’s crawl throughout the bulk of this year, but perhaps thinking in terms of the numbers alone will bring about some better perspective on just how horrific the pandemic has been and remains.
It is not the flu. It is not a mere cold. It is not just a little respiratory ailment. It’s a killer.
Think about both the attack and the pandemic today. As you do, please remember that we cannot think of 9/11 in terms of “one and done.” We must bear in mind that there remain forces which, given the opportunity, would again deal a significant blow to America on its own soil. We must remain vigilant in our terrorist watch. And we must bear in mind that while the pandemic should subside and be brought under greater control with the discovery of a truly effective vaccine, it could rise up again. Or, certainly, a new strain could surface and create yet another worldwide health crisis.
For those keeping a good and proper perspective on both, a thumbs up.
Perhaps we could have been clearer in our language of support for the Greenwood City Council’s extension of the mask ordinance it put in place two months ago.
There was some discussion before the 6-1 vote came to pass. Mayor Brandon Smith wanted a 30-day extension, Niki Hutto and others on council opted for a 60-day extension. Either one would have garnered our support, but we figured the 60-day extension would be less frustrating for people when and if council had to return to the issue 30 days from today and, likely, only extend it yet again. And every 30 days would probably fuel the anti-maskers’ protests that much more. Not that they need any more fuel for their cause, mind you.
Wouldn’t it be great, though, if the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of related deaths dropped so dramatically that the city could, say in 45 days, consider lifting the ordinance earlier? Frankly, we doubt it will happen and we are all awaiting DHEC’s reporting two weeks outside of the Labor Day weekend and the recent startup of school.
Nonetheless, thumbs up to council for having robust and transparent discussion on the topic, and a thumbs up for reaching an agreement.