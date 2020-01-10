Maybe it’s because we are still coming off the holidays and people are busy taking down Christmas decorations and trees, and getting ready to put up Valentine’s decorations. And trees. Or maybe people have been traveling still and just haven’t had time to catch up on their newspapers.
Still, we were hoping that by now some readers would have gladly jumped at the chance to share quick tales of random acts of kindness they’ve experienced. This past Sunday, Executive Editor Richard Whiting wrote a column and announced the paper was planning to run readers’ submissions that relate to good experiences they’ve had recently. It could be anything from someone paying it forward — backward, actually — in the drive-thru lane by buying the next carload’s meal purchase. It could be someone lending roadside assistance, cleaning up your yard at no cost to you or any number of things.
The gist of it is that the letters would be for the sole purpose of sharing stories that will, in essence, restore our faith in humanity. They are not to be political or partisan parsings. Nope. Just niceties.
If you happen to be one of those who has such a story, we’ll give you an early thumbs up and encourage you and other readers to jump on in with your short tales. Keep them at 250 words max and you can email them to rwhiting@indexjournal.com for now. If we get enough, we’ll give those letters their own email address. Be sure to include your name, street address — don’t worry, we won’t publish your address — and a daytime phone number in case we have questions.
While the holidays might have slowed some of us down a bit, it didn’t seem to keep some people from taking part in a volunteer orientation session at the Humane Society of Greenwood this past weekend.
Fortunately for HSOG, there are a number of people — as in about 400 — who want to give of their time and talents to help with the caregiving at the facility. Some work directly with the animals while others help with chores, such as cleaning cages and the like.
Every nonprofit should be so lucky, right? So a big thumbs up to you volunteers helping HSOG keep the dog and cat temporary motel running. We call it a temporary motel because we hope each animal finds a new home soon.