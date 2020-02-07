Whether you were for him or against him, President Trump has been acquitted and the impeachment proceedings have come to an end. We’ll give that a thumbs up, but not for any other reason other than to be relieved to have that chapter over so that possibly the country and Congress can get the car out of the ditch and get some things done. Of course, we also expressed concerns that nothing like that will happen, based on the two sides of the equation being so entrenched to the point we should rename the country the Untied States of America. Heck, the more we think about it the more we think we should simply give the outcome a sideways thumb.
Thumbs up to Chris James and all who participated in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into the Vulcan rock quarry in Coronaca. James, a Greenwood City firefighter, readily took on the task of being lowered some 60 feet to perform the rescue. Other agencies, from Department of Natural Resources, Ware Shoals and elsewhere in the county, assisted in the coordinated operation.
Franklin Cloninger, who along with Capt. Brian Brown had James’ life in their hands during the descent and climb, summed the operation up well in commenting on the teamwork among agencies: “Everyone was given a role, and everyone did that role well. Because of that, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do.”
Hmmmm. Maybe we should send Cloninger to Washington, D.C. They could use some of that spirit of team work, ya know?
Not that the party elite will listen to us, or even to others who are more than miffed with how things went in Iowa on Monday, but we’ll reemphasize our displeasure with the way the caucus ran — yes, that would be a thumbs down — and restate our desire to see the state lose its “first vote” status, as well as see an end to caucuses in totality.
Oh, and a staffer here suggested we give a thumbs down to whoever played with people’s palates by messing around with Google maps to make it appear an Olive Garden was taking over the old Ruby Tuesday location. Hey, we’d like something to move into that spot, as well as the old Shoney’s location. And a handful of other vacant spots. But posting fake news to satisfy some sick desire to mess with people’s minds and tastebuds is just downright cruel.