Let’s kick this week’s edition off with some positive vibes, all right? ‘Cause we all could use some positivity, as the saying goes.
All you good people out there who have consistently made the sacrifice for the health and well-being of others, as well as themselves, by appropriately and consistently wearing masks in public, keeping an appropriate physical distance from others in public and regular hand-washing, here’s a thumbs up to you.
We know it’s kind of a nuisance at times. What was once routine has been upended to a great extent with having to remember to grab a mask along with car keys, or not to get right up behind someone else in a checkout lane or stand too close to someone on the shopping aisle. The hot and humid weather surely doesn’t make any of us enjoy wearing a mask, either. But it probably does make us more efficient when we have to run errands, so think of that as a positive outcome for now.
Of course, you faithful folks are already keenly aware that the sacrifice has been and remains worth it. You know that doing your part should greatly help reduce the number of people contracting the coronavirus, thereby reducing the number of people hospitalized, on ventilators or, worse, dead.
While we already lauded former Greenwood Police Chief Gerald Brooks for his long-running career of public service following his recent retirement, he gets another thumbs up. And so does state Rep. John McCravy.
McCravy secured from Gov. Henry McMaster the Order of the Palmetto to bestow upon Brooks. The award is the Palmetto State’s highest civilian honor. McCravy’s nomination of Brooks had to be reviewed by the governor’s staff and garner the approval of the governor himself.
Want some more positivity? Well, so do we. We keep our ears to the ground for stories that are upbeat and uplifting, especially during the pandemic. If you know of someone who might have a positive story to share, whether it’s one of beating COVID-19 or going above and beyond as a Good Samaritan, please shoot us an email at newsroom@indexjournal.com and we’ll be happy to give it consideration.
We’ve already had a couple of news tips such as this and, but the people we hoped to feature were humble and did not want the recognition. We cannot force them to share their stories and certainly appreciate their humility. So, before you pass along a story you think would be of interest to share with our readers, ask the person if they’d mind your doing so. Of course, you might have to nudge ‘em a little bit, but again, we all could use some positivity in these bizarre times.
Happy Friday and remember to stay safe, stay well, stay caring of others, stay vigilant in fighting the good fight against the pandemic.