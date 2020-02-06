America might not be as full of pomp and circumstance as, say, merry ole England royalty, but we have generally held to some ceremonial standards in Washington, D.C. — especially in the halls of Congress.
But tradition and courtesy were slid across the floor and out the door to lie beneath the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday night during President Trump’s annual State of the Union address.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort to impeach the president, dropped what has generally been the accepted practice of introducing the president. Rather than saying she had the “high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States,” she edited the introduction to “Members of Congress, the president of the United States.”
During the ceremonial presentation of his speech to the president of the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence, and Speaker Pelosi, the president ignored the speaker’s attempt to shake his hand.
Let’s face it. There’s no love lost between President Trump and Speaker Pelosi. That certainly is not a first in our halls of government, but we do and should expect a certain amount of decorum and respect to be exhibited at appropriate times. It’s respect for the people’s respective offices and place in government, even in the face of disdain for the persons occupying those offices.
While some might applaud the moment Pelosi tore in half her copy of the president’s address, others would equate it with the rude outburst by South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson while then-President Obama addressed a joint session of Congress. The year was 2009 and Wilson’s shout of “You lie!” is yet memorable — and not in a good way.
To her credit, Pelosi motioned for some in the chamber to be silent as they could be heard reacting to Trump during his speech, but her disdain for the president remained obvious for nearly the entire duration of his address, and certainly at the end when she tore up her copy.
When the chamber filled with the chant of “four more years,” one had to wonder if it was the State of the Union being aired or a time travel into the future to the Republican National Convention.
Much has changed in our political world. We now live in a time when social media — certainly Twitter — define a president. It is the platform on which the public seems to not only share its views, but launch into attacks on and tirades against those they do not like or agree with.
So what did we witness Tuesday night?
Well, it is fairly standard operating procedure for a sitting president to use the State of the Union address as a means of touting why he should be reelected. It is standard to roll out people to honor and parade as something akin to trophies representing good works done in office. That’s not a Republican or Democrat thing. It is also fairly standard that members of Congress will either applaud or remain silent during the address, depending on their political views and alignment with the president.
But, sadly, what we witnessed Tuesday night was a more entrenched and divided government. And that has flowed, not trickled, down to the public. Both sides of the aisle are guilty and the rest of the lead-up to the 2020 election will likely get uglier. As if that were even possible.