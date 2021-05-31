It’s the final day of another holiday weekend and, once again, if y’all don’t mind, we’re refreshing the basic editorial we have run at this time for the past several years. It seems to have stood the test of time, plus we’d like a break too.
Last year, when we put this editorial on the refresh cycle, things were a bit different. No, things were very different. We were well into a national pandemic. Masks, hand sanitizer, social distancing, outdoor dining, e-learning for school kids, working remotely from home — it was a tumultuous time that put most holiday and other activities on hold for a long time.
Last year, with a focus on what is traditionally a holiday that kicks off pool season and includes large gatherings of family and friends for a good old-fashioned grilling mealtime filled with burgers and dogs, we urged people to limit their gatherings. At least limit it to those immediate family members, we urged, in an effort to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
While the Lakelands and nation are not completely out of the woods yet, we all were likely able to breathe a little easier this Memorial Day Weekend. Literally and figuratively. Families and friends who have been vaccinated should have felt safe in gathering.
Some stores might yet require the wearing of face masks, so we hope you kept one with you if you ventured out for what is traditionally a retail sales holiday weekend, which includes today. Even if you’ve been double vaccinated, don’t be upset if you’re asked to keep your distance, especially if you’re unmasked. Or just slip it on for good measure.
Yes, the pandemic has changed many of our habits and affected our lives for better than a year now, so it’s understandable that people have long been ready for summer fun, and this was the weekend to kick it off. Done right, done safely.
One thing, however, has not changed about Memorial Day, and here again, we want to repeat our message.
Simply put, there’s more to your Memorial Day checklist than a long weekend filled with pool parties, trips to the lake, sales shopping and grilling out. This is a day set aside to remember America’s fallen soldiers, the very people who fought for and maintained our freedom that gives us the opportunity to do all of that and more
If you haven’t done so already, please take some time to remember those soldiers who laid down their lives for all of us.
The men and women who have faced our country’s enemies and given their lives in doing so deserve our thanks, our gratitude, our respect, as do their families. They deserve to be honored this weekend, today and every day because this long weekend can only be attributed to those who served and died for their country.
We hope you have enjoyed the long weekend military’s fallen have given you. Be thankful, be grateful — and safe from the virus. While you’re at it, if you’re the praying sort, offer up a special prayer today or tonight for those currently serving in the armed forces. Pray for their safety, pray for their families and, as we said last year, pray for everyone’s general health and safety during this waning but ongoing pandemic.