These are some difficult times all of us are going through for the past several months — really, to the point it probably feels more like an entire year.
We frequently refer to this as the COVID Days and how we all are navigating uncharted waters. Really, that’s not a bad assessment. Just consider how what we have been told about the coronavirus has changed, such as how likely a person is to get the virus and become sickened by it from touching a surface.
As we all have been on this trip together, though, we are often encouraged by the comments we have received in thanking us for our continued coverage. We are also encouraged by the stories some have shared with us, stories that bring smiles to readers’ faces because, after all, we all need some glimmers of hope throughout this ordeal. We need diversions from the daily headlines about the number of cases, number of deaths. And thankfully, some of you are passing those stories along for us to share.
We have also been encouraged by those who understand that we, like just about any and every business, have been affected by the economic downturn accompanying the pandemic. You have donated to our COVID-19 Local News Fund, some donating more than once. Wow. That is truly appreciated and uplifting, as are the many comments shared on our website accompanying your donations.
There’s something else worth noting here. Obviously, the economic punches the pandemic has delivered have been many. So, believe it or not, we can sympathize to a degree with those business owners who are reluctant to share when an employee has tested positive. But we truly think those who have come forward, acknowledged the situation and shared with our readers what they are doing to address the issue are doing the right and moral thing. Because it lets people know they care about the health of their patrons as much as they care about the dollars they pour into their businesses. It is a Catch-22 situation for them, but better to address the truth than to hope it is not overrun by rumor and innuendo.
Eaton, by the way, is one of the manufacturing companies that has come forward in recent days with information on how the COVID-19 has had an impact at its Highway 72 facility.
On the heels of that announcement came word that one of its product lines is moving to a new facility off Highway 25 in Hodges, a move that will create 30 new jobs.
We have said it before and will say it again. Greenwood County has done well in diversifying its economy through several decades and the fact that a good number of businesses and industries have seen fit to expand right here is a testament to how well they are treated long after they have turned the dirt and set up shop.