Taking a decades-old page from SNL and Dana Carvey as The Church Lady, “Isn’t that special?”
Well, no. No, it really is not special. Frankly, it’s a real shame. A crying shame, if you will, that it took a newspaper reporter’s story — and possibly some opining — for Richland One’s public school board to do the right thing by ensuring all aspects of its public meetings are — get this now — made available to the public.
Here’s a refresher on why Richland One needed a refresher on what constitutes a public meeting:
Late last year, as public bodies galore had migrated their public meetings to the virtual world, Post and Courier reporter Adam Benson, who worked at the Index-Journal before moving to the Charleston-based newspaper’s Columbia offices, discovered that Richland One had for years been in the bad habit of removing the public participation portion of its meetings from its recorded and livestreamed channels. In short, if the public did not attend in person, the public was not privy to what fellow residents had to say to the board, nor how the board responded.
Save for what might be reported by a journalist covering the board, all was potentially lost when it should have been saved for the record.
Much like a child caught with his hand in the cookie jar as the kitchen light is turned on, Richland One initially sought to dismiss the matter when it first came to light. There’s no obligation to even have a public participation segment in their public meetings, they reasoned, as if that somehow absolves them of any obligation to maintain records of what transpires in the open portion of their meetings. And, of course, there’s always that excuse of “we’ve always done it this way.”
Hard to say whether she was issuing some sort of veiled threat that the public comments section of the board’s meetings might disappear, but one of the board’s commissioners, Cheryl Harris, also had this to say: “Our constituents have the opportunity to approach us at any given time, whether it’s a phone call, whether it’s an email. I don’t believe there is a law out there that mandates that public comments should be viewed publicly.”
Yes, Ms. Harris, it’s called the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act. And no, Ms. Harris, it does not extend to private conversations you and other commissioners might have by phone or one-on-one, whether off site, before the board meeting, after the board meeting. Oh, but your emails that pertain to the public’s business? That might be more of a gray area, depending on the content of the exchange, so keep that in mind.
At any rate, on Tuesday the board’s chairman, Aaron Bishop, announced that during the public comments portion of meetings, all speakers will be given three minutes to address the board and their remarks will be included in the official record of the meeting.
In his story this week in which it came to light that Richland One had seen the light, Benson shared more of Bishop’s commentary on the matter: “The board urges and cordially invites all persons to participate through established procedures. The board is committed to compliance with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, as well as other federal and state laws pertaining to board policy.”
Well, amen. And isn’t that special? No. It’s just the right thing to do. It’s how all public bodies should be conducting the public’s business.