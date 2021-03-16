Call it a chase, call it a pursuit.
Some in law enforcement circles prefer the word “pursuit” when detailing events involving a suspect driving a car, an officer driving an official vehicle and the outcome when things don’t go so well, but that’s purely semantics. Pursue sounds cleaner and more official, but when high speeds are involved for stretches of road, it’s still a chase.
In the span of three days, Greenwood County has been the site of two chases. Thursday night’s ended with a vehicle abandoned and the driver fleeing on foot. It all began on Montague Avenue, weaved its way onto Mathis Road, Maxwell Avenue and Calhoun Road. Spikes were deployed and the driver eventually abandoned the car along Northside Drive, fled on foot and was subsequently caught. Apparently, the driver was taken to the hospital and his car was left at the scene. Officers returned only to find the auto had been left in drive, rolled through the roadway at Haltiwanger Road and caught fire. Good thing no one was hurt as a result.
On Saturday night, deputies were chasing a man driving east on Highway 702.
The official statement said a deputy attempted to pull a driver over “after observing erratic and dangerous driving believed to be DUI related near Piedmont Technical College on North Emerald Road.”
It ended when the driver went off the road, struck a culvert and was ejected from his car, which flipped several times. He later died at the hospital.
Neither case involved a high crime. The man who abandoned his vehicle had been sought by state probation and parole. The other man had a general sessions bench warrant and a warrant for driving under suspension.
While we realize law officers have a tough job and sometimes must chase after or pursue a vehicle — armed robberies and shootings come to mind — we cannot help but wonder if these two cases alone point to the need for cooler heads to prevail more often.
Generally, it is the officers who have had better defensive and even offensive driving courses, not those they are chasing. The ones being chased are more likely to make poor driving choices in their efforts to evade law enforcement.
Is it really worth the risk other drivers and even possibly pedestrians might face during these high-speed chases? Radio ahead for backup, revert to a slow chase, perhaps similar to the kind afforded O.J. Simpson, rather than endangering others or having the pursuit end in death.