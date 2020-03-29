“Beware the Ides of March” is a Shakespeare phrase that resonates in 2020. It is not Caesar who should heed the warning; it is all of us.
And, in various ways, we are doing just that. Some counties have issued states of emergency, others have not. Some states declared a state of emergency, including ours. Gov. Henry McMaster issued the order March 13. It was to expire Saturday and was, thankfully, restored the same day. But on Friday, he was joined by Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham for a press briefing that many might have thought would include stay-at-home order. After all, South Carolina is surrounded by high numbers of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and Georgia, as of this writing. And Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday was among the nation’s governors who issued such an order in an effort to battle the spread of COVID-19.
But that was not what McMaster did. Instead, he ordered visitors traveling to our state from so-called “hot spots” to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Self-quarantine? Here? Wait a minute, Governor. Wouldn’t it be wiser to tell them, in a polite Southern drawl if need be, to stay the hell out of South Carolina for now?
Why are they even coming here? Travel is ill-advised. Surely they are not coming to the Palmetto State to vacation. Nothing doing in our beautiful coastal communities right now. Are they coming to visit family? Unwise. Hot-spot visitors are perhaps more likely to be carrying the coronavirus, so do we really want them bringing it in?
But he has mandated self-isolation for those coming here from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. Oh, and the city of New Orleans too. Violations could result in up to 30 days in jail and $1,000 in fines.
As nice as it sounds to think our own residents are properly heeding the warnings to stay at home as much as possible, not gather in large groups and even work from home, that doesn’t always work out so well. On Saturday alone, Greenwood residents reported seeing boatloads of people on the lake and even some community cookouts posted on social media. Just think back to hurricane evacuation orders and the numbers of people who behave as if the first shot has been fired on Fort Sumter as they declare their intent to hunker down.
Gov. McMaster’s state of emergency executive order has been renewed, but South Carolina is hardly out of the woods at this time.
There was a time when there was but one Carolina. No North, no South. We don’t need to erase the border between the two states, but this is a time when we should be of one accord in combating this virus. The governor should renew the state of emergency declaration, but more than that he should join Gov. Cooper in issuing a stay-at-home order. This is a time when the Carolinas should be united.