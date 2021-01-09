You don’t get a pass, Senator.
You got a few chuckles Wednesday night. Those might have been deserved as they were coming from your fellow senators who had also endured a harrowing experience. But no pass.
Remember when you said these words?
“He’s a race-baiting xenophobic religious bigot. You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”
Remember the video commercial that made you look kind of cool and funny? The one where you destroyed a flip phone in a blender, in a fire, with a golf club and more? Then tossed it, saying you did it for the veterans? Yeah, that was another one of your anti-Trump moments.
Then, when Donald Trump won the election, one would think you had done one of those at-home DNA tests and found out that you and the president were kin. Or something. Some might even call it a bromance.
And then came Election 2020. You stood by your man. In fact, you even stood with him after pretty much everyone else said the race was done and won. By Joe Biden.
Picking up on the president’s unsubstantiated and evidence-less claims of a steal, you said, “This is a contested election. Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”
And fight hard he did, even urging others to pick up the fight all the way down to the Capitol, just before the mob of supporters did precisely that.
“And after this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you (he wasn’t, by the way). We’re going to walk down —
“We’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol —
“And we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.
“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”
Show strength and be strong must be code for scale the wall, break out windows, raise hell, destroy and terrorize.
And then it happened.
When — finally when — the senator knew it was over, that there was not even a need to get on board with the objectors, a dose of sanity kicked in. Or was it just the realization that he needed to hop off the coattails of the man who ensured his own reelection to the U.S. Senate?
At any rate, he took to Twitter and tweeted.
“People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment.”
Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Their actions are repugnant to democracy.
“I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation. Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness. Time to move forward in governing our nation. Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences.”
No, Sen. Lindsey Graham, you don’t get a pass for artful tacks across the political bay. You don’t get a pass for exhibiting what appeared to be last-minute sensibilities. With John McCain gone, perhaps you should have teamed with Mitt Romney, who didn’t jump ship at the final moment. You were as complicit in Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol as others, such as Ted Cruz.
Just one question: Who ya gonna turn to now?