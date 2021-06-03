We, like many in the great halls of Congress and many more Americans, have come to realize there is no need for a congressional investigation into the visit many Americans paid to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
After all, that’s really all it was. A visit. Tourists who wanted to see where our democracy is carefully built and protected. Tourists often look for memorabilia wherever they visit, so no real harm that a few things were purloined. And, naturally, when there’s a crowd of folks trying to enter a place all at the same time, there’s bound to be some breakage. It happens at concerts all the time, right?
You have to figure the calls for the heads of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence were not serious. Boys will be boys, right? And, to be fair, some girls will be girls.
Let’s maintain perspective here. Only five people died in what might best be described as something akin to mass confusion, the likes of which you might occasionally witness at concerts. Or soccer games. Or special religious celebrations in which 45 die. This one is hardly enough to warrant an investigation.
Most who died were supporters of then-President Trump, so why would Democrats even want an investigation? A heart attack claimed one, a stroke claimed another, one was crushed by the onslaught of fellow tourists and one shot by Capitol police, who obviously mistook the patriotic tourists for — what’s the term the former president liked? — “bad hombres.” The Capitol Police officer? Well, no doubt his demise was quite unintentional. After all, these Capitol visitors were patriotic tourists who always support the men in blue, right? Just bad timing, you know. Wrong place at the wrong time.
As the saying goes, move on.