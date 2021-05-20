It should not have come as a surprise to Greenwood County residents that Greenwood City Council is moving with great speed and determination to annex a piece of property that will become the location for 188 homes in a subdivision to be named Seven Oaks.
The 87-acre plot that borders Cokesbury Road and Northside Drive, and is essentially located across from Greenwood High School, has been a contentious issue for residents in neighboring subdivisions that are along both roadways.
Mark III Properties, a developer, sought the county’s blessing to move forward with a housing project. Residents turned out for meetings and signed petitions, and Greenwood County Council ultimately denied the request. The planning commission also recommended against the proposal, even when given the option of a master-planned classification, which is more restrictive.
But what the county disallowed the city welcomed. With open arms. When Mark III sought a workaround solution, having the property annexed by the city, it set in motion the means to an end that will ultimately create Seven Oaks.
Some who attended Monday’s City Council meeting offered that the 6-1 vote indicated council had already made up its mind and fully intended to annex the property and let the developer have at it with new construction. That, despite the council’s willingness to at least hear voices in opposition. But those voices were from county residents, and once the ink is dried and the property becomes part of the city, county residents’ voices will tend to fade.
The city has long stated its case for needing additional revenue via property taxes. Churches, schools, a hospital and other nonprofits within the city limits enjoy many of the benefits the city has to offer, all without having to pay a dime in property taxes.
That is why City Council sought support for the Local Option Sales Tax, a tax that it said would not only benefit the city and other municipalities within the county, but also county residents who would see a decrease in their property taxes. LOST was touted as a win-win. Municipalities would have more dollars pouring into their coffers via the extra penny sales tax while residents would also pay less in real and property taxes because such a tax requires that a full 71% of what is collected must be applied to reducing those taxes.
When LOST failed to achieve county voters’ support in November, the city had few options for revenue generation. But that all changes when property owners ask to be annexed. And when a developer such as Mark III brings the city a potential 188 new homes, that translates into property tax revenue to feed the city’s treasury.
County residents who live near the now-vacant property had and have their concerns about increased traffic, especially so close to the high school. Their concerns are not without merit. For some, of course, it’s difficult to accept change. Their neighborhoods were once nothing but forests themselves, bearing names such as Cherokee Hills, Forest Hills, Druid Hills and such. But needs have a way of changing the landscape. Ironically, perhaps, it’s now hard for many residents to see the forest for all the trees in the way.
Greenwood County has a need for more housing as it continues a growth pattern. And where will that housing go? Wherever it can. And faced with what it says is a shortage of revenue because of the density of non-taxpaying property owners, why wouldn’t the city jump at the opportunity to annex a future subdivision?
Looks like folks will just have to try to be neighborly — city to county, county to city. Oh, and probably drive even more carefully.