If there is anything consistent about the COVID-19 pandemic it is that there is really nothing consistent.
The number of cases changes. Information about how it spreads and how best to avoid it changes, though not as much as the changes that come down from the federal, state and local level.
But here’s the thing. As painful as this process is, has been and yet will be, we have an obligation to do our part to hold down the number of cases, to avoid infecting each other.
Americans are a stubborn lot at times. We are accustomed to our many freedoms, and so we don’t take too easily to having those freedoms infringed upon. Or, in our minds, infringed upon. Or altogether halted.
These are the times when we have to take a lesson from the Star Trek storyline and remember that the needs of the many sometimes outweigh the needs of the few.
So be smart. Sure, it seems arbitrary to go from no more than 100 gathering to no more than 50 to no more than three. But it’s the best guess in a fluid situation that might help us all.
Even we as a small business have taken measures to send people home to work. Others will continue coming into the office because their work cannot be conducted remotely. But we remain closed to the public. As a precaution. We cannot afford to have even a quarter of our workforce affected.
And, as you have read in the publisher’s letter on the front page, we are having to take some steps to counter the economic impact the coronavirus has spread.
Rest assured, however, that we remain committed to serving our readers and our community during these coming days and weeks. We ask that you be patient with us as we adapt. Remember, we are not just a business; we are a beacon of community information.
And we intend to keep the light on for you as we, together, navigate these waters and an uncertain shoreline.