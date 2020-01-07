Have you gotten yourself caught up in the New Year’s resolutions craze?
Surely you’ve noticed the sales pitches aimed at you, aimed at us, aimed at your bank accounts. Seemingly overnight, food stores have turned into nutritionists whose 2020 goal is to help us all eat healthier. However, try to ignore the sales pages and store aisles that tout Christmas sweets and treats at 50% off.
Have you plunked down your pennies for the membership fee and are preparing to pound away at the excess pounds at the gym? Maybe you opted to buy one of those in-home machines that come complete with a monthly payment as high as a car loan.
OK, it sounds as if we’re picking on the sales pitches and gyms, but really they’re doing what they should in responding to what typically follows the Christmas holiday season.
We are a calendar-driven lot when you think about it.
And so it goes that, by and large, we roll into the fall season and begin feasting around Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving then rolls into Christmas, which brings with it more feasting, candies galore — all that accompanies the office parties, parties with friends and family, gift-giving and the unavoidable seasonal flavors, such as peppermint and egg nog ice cream and the like.
We vow it is but a temporary endeavor we are on and that, surely as we will toast the new year we will also begin anew our journey to healthier selves.
So who can blame the food stores, the gyms, the manufacturers of home workout equipment? They are simply responding to the inevitable. Just as our purchasing was influenced during the holidays by what was put before our eyes, we are influenced again as we eat that last morsel of pecan pie, that last serving of sweet potato souffle, look at the scales — if we can read the digits — and ponder the messages telling us we can lose weight and be healthier in the new year.
If we think about it and find yourself caught up in that calendar cycle, we really only have ourselves to blame.
That is why it is good to heed the advice given by the experts in the health industry, and certainly those in the financial world who also recognize a tendency people have to overindulge in spending during the holidays, and much like weight loss, struggle to dig out.
Wanting to change is not enough. The best bet is to set goals and then work toward them by changing habits. It’s fine if we want to do these things as the new year dawns. It’s just that wanting alone will not do it any more than buying a gym membership without going to the gym will result in a better physique.
Happy New Year and whatever your goals for the year, we wish you much success. Heck, we’re preaching to ourselves here too.