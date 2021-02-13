Today is the eve of a special day on each year’s calendar. Yes, Sunday will be Valentine’s Day. If you haven’t already done so, you have some time to slip out of the house today and buy that special someone a little something to show the love.
We thought we’d show you some love as well. If you think about it, our relationship isn’t all that different from the relationships couples have.
Oh, we’re not spatting over things like which direction the toilet paper rolls out or how the toothpaste is squeezed. We’re past that anyway because we solved that matter years ago. You have your rolls, we have ours. You have your tubes of toothpaste, we have ours.
But like most couples, we have come to understand that we might not always agree with each other. Couples might have disagreed on the color they’re going to paint the house or a room in the house. We might disagree on what stories are chosen to go in any given day’s paper. We might even disagree on story location within the paper.
Then there are the more serious matters that are akin to how couples interact. Take current events and politics, for instance. There are plenty of couples who are polar opposites politically. If you were to meet them individually and learn their ideologies, you probably would not picture in your mind that these individuals could not only be in the same room, but that they could even safely and sanely coexist under one roof and even share a bedroom. Yet, they do. They agree on some points, disagree — sometimes vehemently and passionately — on others, but they remain committed to each other. Sort of like unconditional love, right?
Think of political consultants Mary Matalin and James Carville. She served under President Reagan, was George H.W. Bush’s campaign director and was also an assistant to George W. Bush. He, on the other hand, has been a longtime strategist for the Democratic Party and managed Bill Clinton’s first successful campaign for president.
Now if two people like that can go about their jobs and return home and maintain a loving and committed relationship, wouldn’t it seem reasonable that we — you readers and your community newspaper — could do the same?
You might not always like what we write, what we publish, what we cover, what we think or what some of our guests think. The reverse of that is also true. We might not always like or agree with what you think or write, or what some of your friends and family might think, say and write. Still, we respect you and welcome you into our homes, just as we hope you will respect and welcome us.
That’s it. That’s our Valentine’s Day — and every day — message to you. No harsh words, no political posturing, no thoughts on current events. Just a heartfelt virtual embrace we hope you’ll reciprocate — even if we think we’re right about how to properly squeeze that toothpaste tube.