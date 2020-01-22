From out of the mouths of ...
While the adage “wisdom comes with age” generally holds true, a great deal of wisdom was heard from Jayce Little on Monday. Jayce is an 11-year-old attending Brewer Middle School in Greenwood. He was the first to speak at the 16th annual Dream Builders march.
The march, he noted, has been ongoing for 16 years while others have been standing for and fighting for equality and justice for far longer; yet, divisions continue to run deep.
Jayce has witnessed racial prejudice and heard racial slurs in his 11 years. He said prejudice is a daily obstacle for many, which is why the pursuit of justice and equality must yet continue.
His message, and the messages shared by others during various Martin Luther King Jr. events, should not go unheeded. We live in what seems a particularly more divisive time, perhaps not as much in the Lakelands as in other areas of the nation, but we are not immune to the drumbeat permeating the national landscape.
We need more bridge building than wall building in every community. It is a message not only for MLK Day, but for each day.