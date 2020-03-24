Newspapers are accustomed to criticism. It comes with the territory. This newspaper has not shied away from publishing letters to the editor that are critical of its coverage of news and events, even when the criticism seems unwarranted or just a bit over the top.
That said, we are compelled to address a letter to the editor published on this page. In particular, we focus on this statement: “It would behoove the Index-Journal to do more basic investigation on the relevance of the coronavirus instead of mindlessly regurgitating the output of the panic promoters in the media. The nation as a whole should take a deep breath and take a sensible view of where we are as a nation and what are our perspectives. Previous generations had far more serious things to cope with.”
The Index-Journal is a small community daily newspaper. When at full staff, we have four writers dedicated to news coverage, two dedicated to sports and one dedicated mainly to features. At this time, the newspaper remains understaffed by one and is trying to fill that void.
Whether at full staff or half, the Index-Journal does take pride in its work and its effort to provide accurate information for its readers, even and especially during such trying times as when a health crisis is sweeping the globe. Toward that end, we have been busy interviewing health officials, gleaning information from emergency services personnel and others throughout the Lakelands.
We are not a major metro newspaper equipped with a cadre of reporters from all areas of expertise, but we do know how to ask questions and try to make sense of this situation best we can for our readers. Our efforts are about deploying helpful information, as well as anecdotal and human interest stories reflective of the community’s response to COVID-19.
The Associated Press is the news service we have been paying members of for decades and so, yes, we do rely on the larger scale stories that outlet provides us and readers across the nation, around the globe.
Whether one wants to believe those stories and ours is up to the individual reader. Whether one wants to presume television broadcasters, news wire services and even this newspaper are merely trying to promote panic is also up to the individual reader.
We can assure you, however, that is not our intent. We believe we would be irresponsible by not sharing the news we can gather for our readers. Let’s assume we opted to treat COVID-19 as if it were nothing more than the common cold and published little to nothing that is being told, that is being done locally, nationally and globally. Then let’s assume the death toll that is being amassed in other parts of the world reaches our shorelines and beyond. Would you not be incensed that we had taken such a lackadaisical approach to reporting?
If you want to treat COVID-19 like it’s another Y2K, if you doubt its authenticity the way many doubted — and yet doubt, mind you — that the U.S. put a man on the moon, so be it. As for us, we’ll continue doing our due diligence in disseminating news we believe you can use, news you need.
We believe our work is mindful of our readers, not mindless regurgitation.