It is a scene we see played out across the nation in times of crisis. It is a scene that has been playing out this week in the Lakelands.
Perhaps it is such a common scene that we think nothing of it; we expect it, in fact.
That scene is neighbors and strangers pulling together to help those in need following the destructive path created by an EF-2 tornado. Abbeville and Greenwood counties were largely spared in that there was no loss of life. Plenty of damage to homes and property where the destruction appeared as if a bomb had been dropped.
But nearly as quickly as the tornado skipped across the region, people gathered their chain saws and other equipment and set off to help clear yards, driveways and roadways of debris. They sought temporary shelter for those in need.
Common. Normal. Expected. Perhaps even what could be labeled a “duh” moment. So what’s the point to pointing this up?
Simple, really.
Think of how so many aspects of our daily lives have been divisive. Elections, partisan politics, pandemic, vaccinations, immigration and more.
When the tornado hit and a destructive path was left behind, those who jumped into action to come to others’ aid did not stop to ask the people they helped whether they were Democrat or Republican. They did not ask others’ stance on masks and vaccinations. They did not first try to discern where someone stood on the border crisis. They did not ask whether the person they were helping voted for Trump or Biden.
No, what they did is respond, human to human, to meet another person’s needs.
Noteworthy, no?