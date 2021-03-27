Probably considered one of Greenwood County’s most anticipated events is the unveiling of who is inducted into the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame.
This year proved to be a different event in several ways. It was sidelined by a slight delay wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally conducted in Piedmont Tech’s James Medford Family Event Center with a near-capacity crowd, this year’s celebration moved to Greenwood’s Uptown.
For the first time in more than a year, Greenwood Community Theatre’s seats were able to be filled with people, the pandemic having all but shuttered the facility since early March 2020. Guests migrated from the theater to the Arts Center next door, where dinner was served.
But beyond the need to minimize the crowd during the ongoing pandemic, beyond the need to don face masks and beyond the change of venue, there was another more significant distinction about this year’s event.
Only in a handful of years has the Chamber selected more than one inductee. Even more rare is for an individual to be inducted posthumously. This year, Greenwood County native and worldwide leader of civil rights Dr. Benjamin E. Mays has joined a long list of other inductees, albeit posthumously.
Certainly no one can argue that Frank Wideman, who served nearly three decades at the helm of the Self Family Foundation until his recent retirement, was deserving of his induction into the Hall of Fame on Thursday.
And most certainly, Wideman could not have been more honored to not only be inducted, but also to be paired with Mays as an inductee. Wideman knows well the impact and influence Benjamin E. Mays has had in the shaping of the civil rights era. The pair share common views of the world as it is and as it should be. No doubt they could have shared great conversation for many hours were it possible to do so.
Mays might not have fit neatly into the criteria that typically leads to someone’s induction into the Hall of Fame. He left Greenwood County at an early age and only returned many years later, the first time he felt welcomed in his birthplace, to receive an honorary degree from then Lander College President Larry Jackson.
Yes, inductees are typically people who have spent many of their adult years in Greenwood County, helping shape it in positive ways. But it is because Mays saw firsthand the treatment of Black residents at the hands of white men and left his tenant farm home for an education, and in pursuit of justice and equality, that not only has his home county greatly benefitted and been shaped, but so has the nation and world. He mentored Martin Luther King Jr. and helped shape and temper King’s civil rights movement. He has mentored U.S. presidents and other world leaders.
Not everything meets a checklist, not everything fits neatly into a box. Benjamin E. Mays did not fit neatly into the Hall of Fame checklist boxes. He was outside the box, but certainly no less deserving of the honor.
Thank you, Greenwood SC Chamber, for recognizing that and for, well, thinking outside the box.