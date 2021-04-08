Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz might seek an ally — or more — in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. True, they’re not in the same political offices and one has an “R” after his name, the other a “D.” But they are facing similar issues that could wreck their political careers.
The 63-year-old Cuomo, by many accounts, has a penchant for younger women and doesn’t seem to realize that groping and kissing on a first encounter — that’s encounter, not date — is generally viewed as a form of harassment and not something that merely makes women uncomfortable.
The 38-year-old Gaetz also seems to have a penchant for younger women. What do a 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have in common that can lead to a long-standing relationship? Deep political conversations? Spiritual ruminations? No doubt they don’t even share the same musical interests.
Call it young love if you wish, but investigators are looking into whether it was tantamount to sex trafficking as the 17-year-old might have received payment in exchange for sex.
Cuomo brushes aside the allegations and refuses to leave office amid a growing line of women who claim to be his victims. Gaetz hunkers down and calls it a smear campaign by the far left. In an email to what he hopes will remain supporters, he writes “It is a shame the Left tries to drag my dating life into their political attacks, but it’s no surprise — when your ideas suck, you have to stoop this low.”
“Dating life?” Again, he’s 38 and she is 17.
In the same email he deflects and refers to what he calls “real scandals” and, interesting enough, includes Cuomo’s nursing home debacle. Of course, he doesn’t touch the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
And why would he when, apparently, he knew the stuff was about to hit the fan late last year when he sought a cozy blanket pardon from then-President Trump for himself and unidentified congressional colleagues. A pardon for what? News outlets label the blanket pardon as one that addresses “any crimes they may have committed.” Well, that’s certainly a rather broad and long-standing pardon — one that the president’s lawyer team wisely left untouched.
Politics makes for strange bedfellows, the adage goes. Maybe this pair should team up. A Cuomo-Gaetz presidential ticket isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Especially when trying to save your political hides.