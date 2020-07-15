Some apparently think we went from preachin’ to meddlin’ about face masks.
You know, maybe you’re right. You certainly don’t have to wear a mask if you don’t want to. So, we’re willing to strike a compromise here.
If you think the masks don’t matter, if you think you have a right to go maskless, then by all means go without one. But by “go” we mean go wherever others of like minds are gathering. Perhaps someone will form GROOM — Greenwoodians Outwardly Opposed to Masks — and all he mask haters can gather, perhaps even exchange goods.
If places you visit require customers to wear masks, don’t tread on their rights to essentially assign you a dress code. If places you visit are under a government mandate that employees and customers wear masks, abide by the rules and don’t tempt fate. There’s always the possibility that as you foist your individual rights on the rights of others someone will throw a covering over you. If you are not inclined to enter restaurants shirtless and shoeless, then treat the mask as an add-on to their list of must-wear items and consider takeout or curbside delivery.
Now, you might find it difficult to find stores and food suppliers who do not require masks, but most will work with you on the curbside pickup. Hey, you could make it a fun outing for every meal by going to nothing but drive-thru lanes. That way you can avoid the grocery stores and you won’t be subjected to those silly people who wear masks.
If you’re needing to shop and don’t want to abide by the mask rules in place, first check on whether curbside pickup is available at your favorite clothing, gift or other retail store. If not, you might have to consider sitting in the comfort of your home, clothing optional but definitely maskless, as you order and get home delivery.