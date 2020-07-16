With all due respect to Greenwood County Council, we don’t understand Tuesday night’s meeting results. In fact, we don’t really understand why the city and county leadership did not convene an emergency joint meeting sometime back to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and see if they could cobble together a united response.
Make no mistake. We do not discount County Council members’ sincerity in caring about the health and well-being of the people they represent, but we are yet at a loss to grasp how a resolution effectively addresses the matter.
Certainly we understand that members of the council wanted to ensure they had legal standing before passing any kind of ordinance, mask or otherwise. What we don’t know, however, is what basis the county attorney used for advising council against any type of ordinance — especially given the fact the attorney general has already weighed in on the issue and stated he thinks Home Rule empowers local governments to impose mask ordinances.
Certainly there are and can be differing opinions and interpretations of the law, often settled in higher court proceedings, but all we really know is that council was advised against passing an ordinance and, instead, supported a resolution to “strongly encourage” people to wear masks while in public within the county.
Greenwood City Council and its attorney, as well as other municipalities and their attorneys, apparently think they are on firm legal ground in passing mask ordinances.
The resolution that council passed is not much meatier than a resolution next week to declare Wednesday as Hot Dog Day in Greenwood County. Or the month of July as Ice Cream Month in the county. It’s nice, but hardly will result in more consumption of hot dogs and ice cream.
Parents strongly encourage their child to behave a certain way, but when the child does not do so and if there are no consequences, how will the parent effectively modify the child’s behavior?
An ordinance, however, has a few more teeth in it because it will likely increase compliance. People don’t want to get caught violating the ordinance and pay a fine, so they will be inclined to don the mask. That’s the hope. Sure, such an ordinance might well be akin to a seat belt law or texting-while-driving law. Plenty of people violate the laws, but some get caught and face the consequences. No one expects county and city law enforcement agencies will spend the bulk of their time seeking out those who violate a mask ordinance, but the ordinance does give them teeth with which to respond. Really, how many people who toss trash out of their car windows get caught? There are litter laws, but many get away with it. Those who get caught, however, face the consequences and get hit in the pocketbook.
By the way, how many of you know without a doubt when you are within the city limits? Can you be in the city on one side of Bypass 72 and in the county when on the other side? There are arrows on the floors of stores that direct foot traffic. There are signs on the floor that tell you where to stand to ensure you’re 6 feet from other customers waiting to pay. But there’s no paint job around the City of Greenwood denoting city limits.
So again, it sure would have been helpful if the city and county had reached a consensus on this matter, and we’d have preferred a joint ordinance, not a joint resolution. Because a resolution doesn’t very effectively resolve a thing.