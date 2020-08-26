“We’re all in this together, so let’s make it a good year.”
Those words, spoken by secretary Joy Turman, were broadcast over the intercom system at Ninety Six High School on Monday, the first day of school. In neighboring District 50, Superintendent Steve Glenn described the first day of school as “scary smooth.”
Schools have opened up under various scenarios. All that those in charge have garnered from health experts pertaining to opening schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic have been put in place.
Masks. Physical distancing. Sanitizing. Everything all of us have read and learned and are yet learning is being applied as best as possible. But we are talking about thousands of school children of all ages, teachers, administrators, small classrooms, narrow hallways, cafeterias, lockers — the list goes on.
All the rules, regs and guidelines make sense on paper, but are much harder to stringently apply in practice. Already, of course, reports have surfaced that a student or someone within the school system has tested positive for COVID-19.
If anyone thought that was not going to happen because of all the precautions put in place, they were living in a dream world. It was going to happen; it will yet happen again.
But the words that were heard over the intercom in Ninety Six ring true throughout every district, every private school. Indeed, we are all in this together and every effort must be made to make this bizarre school year a good one.
It’s been difficult getting here to the point of reopening schools for in-person learning and it’s understandable that some parents have opted to stop short of sending their children to the campus.
As we have said before, the waters we are navigating during the pandemic are uncharted waters. School officials, teachers, support staff, students and parents alike have embarked on this journey together, and together they can — really, they must — do all they can to make it a good year.