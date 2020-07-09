If you’re an accountant or economist, you know numbers and enjoy them the way we writers enjoy words.
If you’re a sports fan, you are probably into numbers.
If you’re inclined to place bets, you are probably into numbers.
If you regularly buy lottery tickets, you’re a numbers person. At least, of sorts.
Well, here are some numbers to consider:
50
34
27
20
Those, beginning with Wednesday’s daily DHEC report and working back just one week, are the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greenwood County. Wild swings, we suppose, but let’s just tally them up. For a county of roughly 70,000, that is just 141 cases. In a week.
OK, maybe that doesn’t mean much to you, so let’s look at some other numbers:
1,537
38
Those numbers belong to the entire state as of Wednesday’s DHEC report. The first number represents the number of new cases reported; the second represents the number of new deaths.
Still not moved much? Let’s try these numbers, then:
48,770
876
The first number represents the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina by DHEC as of Wednesday. The second? The total number of deaths so far.
OK, so maybe those numbers caused a little squirming in the seat, but not enough to really pique your interest or raise concerns for some reason.
Pick a number. Any number. Now, imagine that 1, or one or two in the 34 cases reported Monday. Perhaps only one or two in Wednesday’s 50 cases. Could you be one? Could your family member, a co-worker, a friend be one?
Or how about you focus on the numbers 38 and 876. Now, imagine just one of those deaths is someone you know or love.
Suddenly, numbers that perhaps hardly seemed alarming have more meaning to you and your life. Interesting, isn’t it, how hundreds and even thousands matter little until they pertain to you. Suddenly, just one of nearly 49,000 cases matters. Suddenly, just one of 876 deaths matters.
So here’s the point for you to consider, the point for our city and county officials to consider. If wearing a mask while out in public can effectively reduce cases or deaths even by just one, isn’t that good?
Pardon us, readers, but wear a damn mask.
And while you weigh the issues of enforcement and encroachment on individual rights, councils and governmental leadership, bring the issue closer to home. What if a mask ordinance, enforced the best way you can muster, saves one life that matters to you?
Enact a mask ordinance. Countywide, citywide.
This isn’t a left or right issue. This isn’t a matter of being in Trump’s camp or Biden’s camp. This is a matter of truly caring about Greenwood County residents and their lives. And if you have to force people to care, then damn it, do it.
Quit playing with the numbers. Play by the numbers. Because they ought to be alarming enough to cause you to do so.