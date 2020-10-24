In a matter of days — for those who haven’t already voted by absentee ballot — Greenwood County residents will head to the polls and cast their votes for a number of people. But there’s one more item on the ballot that needs their attention, and it’s not a person, it’s not a Democrat or a Republican or anyone affiliated with any party.
In March, we addressed the ballot initiative — a Local Option Sales Tax brought to county voters by County Council and at the urging of Greenwood City Council. The city, and subsequently the other municipalities within the county, hope voters will support the tax because it has the potential to pour revenue into the municipalities’ coffers they otherwise would not get.
Of course, there’s the realization that few people would support that three-letter word, tax — unless there’s some sort of quid pro quo element to it. Proponents of the tax, which would add another penny to the sales tax, tout the fact that under state law a full 71% of revenue collected must be applied to roll back county residents’ taxes paid on their homes, real property and commercial property. Plus, a resident of a municipality within the county would doubly benefit.
As noted in our March editorial, City of Greenwood officials view the penny tax as a means of shoring up revenue to pay for services in a city that cannot easily annex and is home to many tax-exempt properties, such as nonprofits, churches and public schools. And smaller municipalities ride the coattails because they too get an added revenue stream to pay for services or other identifiable needs.
The 1% tax — which would take effect in May — is expected to generate $9.6 million a year. That would be split among the county and its five incorporated areas.
Of that, $6 million would be earmarked for property tax relief and $3.5 million would be spread around for general fund spending, including $2.2 million annually for the county and $1.2 million for the City of Greenwood. According to projections provided by city Finance Director Steffanie Dorn, Ninety Six would get $76,090 more a year for its general fund, while Ware Shoals is in line for $65,809. Hodges would see $8,010 and Troy $3,358.
Admittedly, the penny tax is a hard sell to make, especially during these days when people’s pocketbooks have been hit in the wake of the pandemic. And many people have a difficult time seeing a tax as something beneficial to them, especially if they do not own a home or much in the way of real property.
Perhaps one of the biggest obstacles for voters is differentiating this tax from the Capital Project Sales Tax they approved in 2016.
The capital project sales tax pertained to specific bricks-and-mortar projects that were detailed on the ballot. In all, 27 projects were identified throughout the county, from construction of a manufacturing training facility at Piedmont Tech to park construction and improvement, from widening of Highway 246 near industrial sites to renovations to Katherine Hall in Ware Shoals.
Those are tangibles people can point to and know where, specifically, the dollars are going. Plus, the tax has a shelf life of eight years, regardless of whether the projected collection total comes to fruition. But how the money the local option sales tax raises would be spent, aside from reducing how much property taxes people will pay, cannot be assigned a particular budget line item.
That’s a point some voters likely struggle with. Here in Greenwood, Mayor Brandon Smith, council members and City Manager Julie Wilkie have a wish list involving an increased police force for community policing, cameras and other security initiatives the added revenue stream could fund.
Again, by now many county residents have no doubt made up their minds and cast their ballots one way or the other. But for those yet holding out and who have not attended informational meetings or spoken with proponents, we again recommend they study the issue. Some information and testimonials are available at boostgreenwood.com.
We won’t presume to tell you which way you should vote on this issue, but we do strongly urge you to learn the facts and not simply hang onto the posts you might read on social media. This issue is far too important than that. And it might affect you even more than some of the names you placed a checkmark by in the general election.