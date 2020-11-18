There are winners and there are losers.
But in the corporate and sports world, even losers are winners.
How’s that?
Surely you have read stories about CEOs of large corporations whose governing board asked them to leave because the company was failing miserably.
While there might have been some shame in the departure, they were not merely shown the door. No, they were able to leave with a briefcase full of stock options and mega-million-dollar contract buyouts.
Closer to home, you have read that the University of South Carolina and its football coach, Will Muschamp, have parted company. And during a COVID-filled year that has dammed up every sports program’s revenue stream, Muschamp will leave with more than enough money to build a house on Clayton Lake where he can grill out with Nick Saban and talk football strategies. If Nick will give him the time.
Muschamp came to Carolina from Florida, where his coaching record was equally impressive and his go-away dollars hardly something you could call chump (or champ) change.
Really, it’s hard to blame the coaches and CEOs. They came, they tried, they left. But before they came, they made sure they arrived with ample security in terms of dollars. Who among us wouldn’t still feel pretty good going home to the spouse and saying, “Honey, I got fired today. We’re gonna have to scrape by on $13.5 million now.”
Perhaps corporations, and colleges and universities — especially state-funded ones — ought to rethink their game plans when it comes to contract negotiations.
If crime doesn’t pay, how does it make sense that driving a corporation or sports team into the ground does pay?