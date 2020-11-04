Well, how was your Tuesday?
Quite possibly your day was fairly normal, even if you waited until Tuesday to vote in person.
Us? Thanks for asking. We all have our jobs to do, and ours was to do our level best to bring election results to you, our readers. Political pundits, hacks and aficionados might have stayed up as late as we did to watch the results come in, but chances are most of you had to get some rest and be refreshed for the next workday.
In an effort to avoid holding up productivity, this piece was written hours before polls closed at 7 p.m. in anticipation of a long night. We fully expected some hiccups along the way and certainly were prepared for the great unknown — who won the presidential election.
As of this writing, it appears our region of the country is conducting itself well. No businesses have boarded up in anticipation of unrest, so far as we know. There were no violent exchanges among people of differing candidate camps. Again, so far as we know.
In short, it seems possible that, generally speaking, the Lakelands remained civil on Election Day. And that’s good, really. That’s not to say people were civil on social media, of course, as evidenced by the flow of comments on some of our stories. No more desirable, but far better that cyber stones were thrown as opposed to actual stones.
And so here we are. It’s Wednesday and, best we know, the nation has survived. Here in the Lakelands, we survived even better than others.
Now, let’s pick things up, put aside the divisiveness and try to work together for the common good. A pipe dream? Perhaps. But an admirable goal just the same.