One could certainly argue that the South Carolina Highway Patrol should have better things to do with its time than to set aside a special week targeting litterers along the state’s highways.
What one cannot argue, however, is that South Carolina, despite all its natural beauty extending from the mountains to the coastline, is an exceptionally dirty state. Any effort to heighten awareness and, as important, hit offenders in the pocketbook is thus warranted and welcome.
The state Department of Public Safety this week launched a statewide crackdown on littering. The effort is in partnership with PalmettoPride and is conducted during Great South Carolina Cleanup Week.
Let’s be honest, let’s be blunt here. A week will not do, not when one can drive a short distance and readily see the volume of litter that dots our roadways.
“We want to send a clear enforcement message that litter not only trashes our beautiful state, it’s also illegal,” state Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said in a news release earlier this week. “The Highway Patrol will be particularly vigilant for littering violations, especially around interstates, entrance and exit ramps and trash collection points where people throw trash from their vehicles or let it blow out of their vehicles.”
Focus will be placed on laws regarding dumping litter on private or public property; litter created when materials loaded on vehicles blows or falls out; cleaning the highways of those substances; and ensuring loads being transported on the state’s roadways are securely and properly covered to avoid spillage.
“South Carolina is open for business. We know that clean roads and clean communities directly relate to economic development and overall quality of life,” Lt. Gov. Pam Evette said through the press release.
While that certainly strikes any decent thinking person as logical, the sad fact is that the volume of trash along our roadways speaks volumes of the people creating it. They obviously do not grasp the impact litter has on our state’s economic development or its quality of life. Nor do they apparently care.
In its study of the trashing of South Carolina, PalmettoPride has actually determined that more than 80% of littering is intentional. That bears repeating: More than 80% of the trash we see strewn about our medians, our ditches, the woods along our roads and interstates does not get there accidentally. Instead, it is a result of people who have absolutely no sense of decency, no sense of care or concern for others or the state’s environment. Moreover, PalmettoPride estimates that 21% of roadway litter comes from unsecured loads.
We can only hope that plenty of fines are dealt this week and that just as many litterers will have a Road to Damascus awakening.
But it will take more than a week and more than the assistance doled out by the state’s Highway Patrol to rein in South Carolina’s littering problem. Like many things, it will take the community as a whole.
Have a cellphone? Good. Plug in this number: 1-877-7LITTER (1-877-754-8837). If you witness someone littering or debris coming off an improperly covered and secured truck, call that number right away to report it. You’ll be asked to provide the time, location and license plate number of the violator.
Don’t think your call will do much? Think again.
Here’s how the littering penalties play out, according to the state Department of Public Safety:
A littering conviction carries a maximum fine of $100 plus court assessments or 30 days in jail for up to 15 pounds of litter, along with eight hours of litter gathering or another form of community service. Littering between 15 and 500 pounds carries a fine of up to $500, 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service; the community service increases to 24 hours for a second conviction and 32 hours for a third conviction. More than 500 pounds of litter carries a maximum fine of $1,000, up to a year in jail and community service.
It would be nice if people simply did the right thing and put trash where it belongs, but sometimes that’s expecting too much of some people. But if enough people do their part and report littering, perhaps the hit to the bank accounts of offenders will have an impact, along with the hours of community service they have to perform.
They might not litter for the right reasons, but they might not litter ever again. And that’s good for our beautiful state.