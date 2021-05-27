Times change. In fact, time has a way of changing things. Time provides opportunity for better understanding, for learning, for perspective.
Consider this. How many people would have rallied behind a plan to name a building in Philadelphia for that city’s famous comedian and actor, Bill Cosby? How many today would rally behind removal of Cosby’s name in light of his being imprisoned on sexual assault charges?
The business of putting people’s names on buildings, highways and the like is a slippery slope, especially when they are living. But it’s also slippery when they are long dead.
In the Old South, segregationists and slave owners were revered by many and even elected to high office by voters. White voters, of course. History and the passage of time, which often affords us an opportunity to revisit the accuracy of historical records. Remember, the annals of history are often shaped by those who won or who have a particular bias.
In short, those who were heralded as heroes in the halls of government or among military ranks yesterday might prove to be today’s reprobates, no longer worthy of having their names chiseled on university buildings, no longer worthy of having their bronze images on public grounds.
History is history. It bears learning, especially when there is need to prevent its being repeated. Monuments have a rightful place in history, such as in museums or on museum grounds.
South Carolina need not erase its history, much of which certainly should not be repeated. But it need not glorify its tainted past through laws with names that mask its true intent. The Heritage Act is nothing more than a means to an end, which at the time of its passage in 2000 was to keep the vestiges of the Old South firmly in place, and in the faces of those it long oppressed, beat and killed, as a compromise to bringing the Confederate flag down from the Statehouse dome. The mantra so many continue to cling to — “It’s about heritage, not hate” — says it all. If you have to explain yourself with such a catchphrase, you’re masking the truth. It really is about continuing hate and longing for the ways of old.
Is the Confederate flag a part of state history? Absolutely. Did it belong on the flag pole, flying just below the U.S. and state flag, as though the Palmetto State were somehow still part of the Confederate States of America? Absolutely not. Nor does the flag belong on Statehouse grounds in a place of honor. Nor should state lawmakers dictate to local government which monuments it must keep on public property.
Just as it was long past time to furl the battle flag that flew above the Statehouse and on Statehouse grounds, it is time for the state Supreme Court to furl the Heritage Act.