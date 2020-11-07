Former staff writer and continuing weekly columnist Chris Trainor poetically summed up what we planned to say in this very space on this very day. If you have not done so, please seek out and read what he wrote.
As of this writing, we don’t know who has secured the White House. And while there are some runoff elections yet to take place, here in the Lakelands and elsewhere, we do know who wound up in most win/loss columns this past week.
Sure, if your candidate or candidates won, there is cause for celebration. We get that, just as we get the need for a period of mourning among those whose candidates lost.
At some point, however, we — that’s all of us — must dust ourselves off and wash ourselves of the mud that has been slung for far too many months. It’s time to get out of the morass created by this hate-fest and perhaps exacerbated by the pandemic, itself having been turned into a political chess piece.
Does anyone remember when our politicians went to Columbia and Washington, D.C., and fought the good fight, but also ultimately succeeded in reaching consensus through a willingness to actually listen to each other and compromise?
Compromise. It’s not a dirty word, folks. Sen. John McCain was an able negotiator. So was his sidekick, Lindsey Graham, who was just reelected by South Carolinians, even sent back to D.C. by those members of tea party who were ready to string him up for straying from their mantra.
Yes, it is time for the politicians we send back to their state capitols and the ones we, as a nation, send back to Washington, to again learn the art of civil discourse, of listening, of compromising and finding common ground.
Because, as Chris Trainor so eloquently points out, we are not red states and blue states engaged yet again in some bastardized civil war. We are the red, white and blue states. We are these United States.
And we’d best focus on what unites us more than what divides us if we are to survive.